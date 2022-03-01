SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on both sides of the state are warning people about phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement.

Last night in Sioux Falls a 64-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be a Minnehaha County deputy. The caller said she had court related warrants and needed to buy gift cards to pay a fine.

She followed the instructions and later called police to verify the warrants… that’s when she learned it was a scam.

In a similar case in western KELOLAND on Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported several people got calls from someone who claimed to be with the Warrants Division and needed to pay money to resolve a court action.

Both the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls police say law enforcement won’t ask for payment over the phone or have you give them gift cards to take care of a warrant.