SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From blinding snow blizzards to blind spots at intersections, large snow piles are making for some dangerous driving conditions in Sioux Falls.

Just one look at this intersection…

“With all the snow piling up it can be challenging,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

It’s easy to see what you can’t see.

Police are warning drivers to be careful at intersections where the snow has been piled up so high, it blocks your view of any oncoming traffic.

“I don’t know if we’ve seen a lot of accidents because of people just barreling through like it’s normal but there’s certainly potential for that,” Clemens said.

This snow pile is at an intersection near an elementary school and one man who was picking up his grandson wishes the snow pile would be removed.

“I think they need to haul all of it, this snow has been here since before the last snowfall,” Steve Hummel said.

Steve Hummel, who is here to pick up his son from school, sees the hidden dangers as well.

“Making it very difficult to drive around these intersections, blocking our views, particularly around schools, it’s a little concerning,” Hummel said.

That’s why police are hoping crashes at intersections like this, don’t pile up as fast as the snow.

“Just encourage everybody to slow down and pay a little bit more attention, if you don’t have that good line of site, then slow down before the intersection to make sure it’s clear,” Clemens said.

Police say they haven’t had any crashes reported yet, because of the snow piles and they’re hoping to keep it that way.