Police warn of utility shut-off scammers in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Watertown are warning residents of a recent scam.

According to the Watertown Police Department, there have been reports of people and businesses being scammed out of money after the person calling indicates that there are past due utility bills and services are in danger of being shut off.

Police say Watertown Municipal Utilities will not call residents or take payment over the phone.

If you have any doubt in a call, hang up and call the city’s utility department directly at 605-882-6233.