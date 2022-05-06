CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Canton are warning residents about sick, wild animals seen in town.

Authorities say three raccoons and a mink were acting sick and unafraid of people.

The most recent incident happened Thursday afternoon when a raccoon went after a resident and their dog. Officials say the raccoon was put down and sent off to be tested for rabies.

Residents are asked to call police if they see a wild animal in town not acting right. They’re also asking parents to remind children to stay away from unafraid wild animals.