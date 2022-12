ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department is are warning residents of scam calls being made in their name.

They have been receiving reports about phone calls asking for or soliciting donations for police and other law enforcement.

Aberdeen police reminds everyone that they would not call and ask for random donations and they are not affiliated with these calls as well.

If you receive one of these calls, they ask that you use your best judgment.