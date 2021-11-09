Police want to review video from scene of deadly shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say they’ve received a few tips in connection with this weekend’s homicide in the parking lot of Giliberto’s along Minnesota Avenue.

However, investigators say they haven’t received any cell phone video yet to help them identify the people involved in the shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

“The cameras that people have on their cell phones are pretty good quality and so we would be able to gain a lot of information, even if it’s after the fact, or even if police or emergency services are there and people were recording it, we’d still like to see those videos because there’s a chance that we may be able to get some new information,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip through Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers.

Video or pictures can also be uploaded through the CrimeStoppers website or the P3 tips app.