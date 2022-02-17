SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a second Sioux Falls police officer was arrested for child pornography violations, the police labor union said “These actions do not reflect the culture of the many dedicated sergeants and officers in our membership.”

The union or the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Lodge #1 issued a formal statement Thursday morning after former police officer Matthew Alan Jock, 23, was booked Wednesday afternoon for child pornography.

Earlier this month former officer Luke John Schauer was arrested for child pornography.

City officials said after the arrests of both men that they were no longer members of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“The offenses alleged to have been committed by these two individuals are an unforgivable betrayal to the oath we all took,” the union said in its statement.

Jock and Schauer were arrested in two different investigations. Jock was arrested as part of a South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigation. Schauer was arrested as part of an FBI investigation.

“The labor council and its members are grateful for the professional and expedient work done by investigators in these matters,” the union said in its statement. ” We take pride in knowing that law enforcement continues to perform as it should by holding such offenders accountable, wherever they may be.”