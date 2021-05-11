Police trying to locate suspects involved with stolen vehicle out of MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are searching for suspects accused of stealing an SUV.

Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn with Sioux Falls Police says the SUV was stolen out of Minnesota. Police attempted to stop the SUV, but the suspects took off and eventually ditched the vehicle in the 1000 block of North Sycamore.

Siebenborn says authorities are currently trying to locate the suspects; police don’t believe the public is in danger. Police don’t know how many people were in the vehicle.