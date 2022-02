SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 4:19 p.m. CT, Sioux Falls police say they have located the man.

They posted on Twitter that he was found ‘safe.’

Sioux Falls Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered man.

Police say 63-year-old Benjamin Noble was last seen on foot around East 8th Street and Weber Avenue. Police say Noble has medical issues and is not properly dressed for the cold weather.