Police trying to identify man who approached children in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person who approached a few kids on the southwest part of the city.

Officers say the incident happened Sunday evening near the intersection of 66th Street and Sundowner Avenue.

Authorities say a man in a van approached some kids and asked if they wanted some pop.

“They refused and ran and told their parents and I think there may have been a parent that may have been following him initially. But we’re looking into that,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says investigators are making progress to identify the man, but so far no one has been arrested.