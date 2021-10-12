Police trying to identify 2 people for questioning in an assault that happened Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a story we first told you about last night on KELOLAND News at 5. Sioux Falls police are trying to identify two people for questioning in a case where a man was assaulted and left in the street with life-threatening injuries.

The man was found with multiple head injuries late Sunday night near 8th and Indiana Avenue. Police say surveillance video spotted the victim with two other men in the area a short time earlier.

“Really we want to talk to them to find out what happened. We just don’t know a whole lot of details at this point in time so we’re looking to identify those two men,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say there may have been other people in the area that saw what happened. They are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

At the last update, police say the victim remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.