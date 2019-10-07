Police trying to find people who shot a house near Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who shot at a house this weekend.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of South Duluth Avenue Saturday night, which is just a few blocks away from Augustana University.

Police say they found bullet holes on the outside of the house and in a vehicle parked in front.

“There were 5 people that were inside the house at the time, thankfully nobody was injured. They don’t seem to know why this happened,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Anyone with information about who may have shot at the house is asked to call Sioux Falls Police.