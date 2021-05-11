Police to shut down area of Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue to reconstruct fatal crash scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As two families prepare for funerals, Sioux Falls Police are piecing together what led up to Saturday night’s deadly crash.

Police say a 23-year-old man driving a Subaru Impreza was speeding when he ran red light and crashed into a car, killing two Sioux Falls students and sending two other teenagers to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another witness has come forward to say they saw the Subaru speed through another intersection, not long before the crash, authorities say. Witnesses have said it was going 100 mph.

At this point, there is no evidence that any other cars were involved.

“All the indications that we have right now is it was just the Subaru by itself, there were no other vehicles that were speeding or chasing or anything like that. But again we want to talk to those witnesses to find out what they saw,” Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said at Tuesday’s police briefing.

Investigators will be shutting down traffic where the crash happened at Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue– in front of the Eastside Walmart at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities will be taking measurements and using a drone, to map out the area and reconstruct exactly what happened.

We’ll take a closer look at the process tonight on KELOLAND News.

The 23-year-old driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police did not have an update on his condition during Tuesday’s police briefing. A passenger in his car is also hospitalized.

Two people in the car that they hit have died, including a 20-year-old Pascal Niyonkuru, a student from Joe Foss High School.

17-year-old Javier Valesquez was a junior at Washington High School. He played football, wrestled and was known for helping others.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Velasquez’s family with expenses.