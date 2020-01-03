Police to remove 70 deer in Sioux Falls in annual harvest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police have started their annual culling of the city’s deer population.

This year the city has requested a permit for removing 70 deer. It is the sixth year that Sioux Falls has harvested deer to reduce property damage and improve the health of the city’s deer population. Officials say high deer populations lead to increased competition among deer for food and a higher potential of spreading disease.

In 2019, a total of 60 deer were removed from southeastern and northeastern Sioux Falls. This year’s removal will focus on southeastern, western and northeastern parts of the city.