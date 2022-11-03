SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations.

Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.

Officers gave 130 citations for speeding and 3 citations for careless driving. There were 6 arrests and citations for driving while intoxicated.

Officers note that racing, speeding and being impaired while driving are the biggest components of crashes.