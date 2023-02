SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man authorities say is responsible for multiple robberies in Sioux Falls has been arrested.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Domach Kong Khai was arrested by the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.

Police say they believe Kong Khai is responsible for four robberies between January 20th and 25th. In two cases, the suspect showed a knife.

Kong Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault and other charges.