Police: Suspect associated with 30-40 car window break-ins arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have made an arrest with a suspect associated with five stolen guns and around 30 to 40 car window break-ins at apartment complexes in western Sioux Falls.

Mitchell Tidwell, 28, of Sioux Falls, has been arrested and facing multiple charges, involving stolen property, including firearms, as well as meth possession. More charges are expected as authorities continue to put together the investigation.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the break-ins have been happening for about three to four weeks. A conservative number of broken car windows was placed at 30 to 40. All of the cars were locked, had windows broken at apartment complexes.

Police believe Tidwell used a specific tool to break the windows at at least five different locations: Briggs Drive, Graduate Avenue, Valhalla Boulevard, Ebenezer Avenue, Clearwater Place and Sheldon Drive.

“There’s been a lot of wallets and purses and credit cards,” Clemens said. “Anything with any kind of value has been taken.”

Clemens said the suspect used the stolen credit cards at businesses in Sioux Falls and surveillance video helped police figure out the suspect.

Detectives arrested Tidwell on Monday. Police have recovered three of the five stolen guns and believe they know where the other two guns are at.

Clemens said police are working to identify victims and match stolen property with victim reports.