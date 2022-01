YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested on assault charges after he reportedly stabbed another man Monday night.

The Yankton Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of Douglas Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Authorities arriving on scene provided first aid to a male victim, who was later taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

An investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Chad B. Elkins.

Yankton Police say the victim is expected to recover.