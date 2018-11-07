Local News

Police Still Seeking Information On Threatening Posts Against Roosevelt High School

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 05:53 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 05:53 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls police are encouraging anyone with information about threatening social media posts against the school district to come forward.

Authorities say someone posted a threatening message against Roosevelt High School on Reddit overnight Monday.

The poster threatened to shoot a student during lunch.

Officer Sam Clemens says several people reported it, but police haven't found any evidence it's a credible threat. 

Police are working with the FBI and taking precautions, locally. 

"We've got school resource officers that are always out there. Certainly they're aware of what's going on and they're keeping a close watch on things," Clemens said. 

Some students chose to leave school Tuesday. 

A school district spokesperson says if a parent called and excused a student, the district counted that as an excused absence. 

School is scheduled as normal for Wednesday. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates