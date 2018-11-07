Police Still Seeking Information On Threatening Posts Against Roosevelt High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls police are encouraging anyone with information about threatening social media posts against the school district to come forward.

Authorities say someone posted a threatening message against Roosevelt High School on Reddit overnight Monday.

The poster threatened to shoot a student during lunch.

Officer Sam Clemens says several people reported it, but police haven't found any evidence it's a credible threat.

Police are working with the FBI and taking precautions, locally.

"We've got school resource officers that are always out there. Certainly they're aware of what's going on and they're keeping a close watch on things," Clemens said.

Some students chose to leave school Tuesday.

A school district spokesperson says if a parent called and excused a student, the district counted that as an excused absence.

School is scheduled as normal for Wednesday.

