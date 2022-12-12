SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city.

KELOLAND News Crew captured video of a large police presence in the area of 12th and Marion just after 2 a.m. Monday.

A sergeant with Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that the shooting happened somewhere else. Authorities are still looking for that scene.

The victim is in critical condition, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story stay with KELOLAND News, both on-air and online, for updates as they become available.