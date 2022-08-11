SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This evening the search continues for the man who asked a group of workers if they were state employees before firing a gun into the air.

Sioux Falls police do not believe Elliot Bird is a danger to the public.

“The reason we pushed that information out yesterday is just to make sure that everybody is aware that the potential is there,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

Authorities say they found the tan truck Bird was driving at the time of the shooting, but haven’t been able to find Bird.

If you see him, call the police.