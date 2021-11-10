Police still investigating May 8th homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We also have an update on the city’s first homicide investigation of the year.

More than five months later, there are still no charges.

Just before midnight on May 8th, Sioux Falls Police were called to East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue, near Dawley Farm Village.

Investigators say a driver – going 115 miles an hour – ran a red light and crashed into a car, killing two high school students and sending two passengers to the hospital.

The driver is accused of causing the crash and his passenger was also hospitalized. As of today, police say the driver is still in the hospital.

The investigation is complete and is now in the hands of the state’s attorney’s office, which will decide whether to file charges in the case.

In many cases that doesn’t happen until a suspect is released from the hospital.