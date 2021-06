SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have provided another example of why you need to take your keys out of your car and lock it.

Recently, officials say a 12 and 13-year-old were found driving a stolen pickup. The owner of the vehicle had left it unlocked with the keys still in it. Someone noticed the driver was speeding and driving recklessly.

Officers were able to catch up to the young suspects and take them into custody.