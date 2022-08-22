SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20.

Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officials believe Lomax died of a single gunshot wound, but they are waiting on an autopsy for more information.

Police say no arrests have been made, and investigators are still interviewing witnesses.

Lomax is being remembered as a husband, father and friend who made people around him smile.

If you have any information on what happened, call CrimeStoppers 605-367-7007, use the CrimeStoppers P3 app or call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7212.