Police share dashcam video as reminder to use caution ahead of winter weather

MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — With a round of winter weather on its way to KELOLAND, law enforcement is once again asking drivers to slow down.

The Murdo Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page, reminding drivers to use caution in inclement weather conditions.

In the video from December, you can see the officer and tow truck driver scramble out of the way as the SUV slides between them and hits the patrol car.

Along with slowing down, police remind drivers to move over and slow down when you are approaching vehicles that are stopped on the roadway.