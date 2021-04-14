Police: SF woman arrested after stealing cookies, threatening employee at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after shoplifting and threatening an employee at a Hy-Vee.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says an employee at Hy-Vee saw the suspect walk out of the store with some cookies. The employee confronted the suspect and took the cookies away. During the exchange, the suspect motioned to her waistband and said she was going to shoot the employee.

The employee was able to get the suspect’s license plate number and authorities stopped the vehicle shortly after the incident. Authorities found a BB gun in the vehicle.

19-year-old Madison Ironroad, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.