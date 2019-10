SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There is a heavy police presence in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Our KELOLAND News photographer on the scene reports SWAT is there along with other law enforcement.

Police are set up in the area of E Bragstad Drive and S Overlook Drive, which is just south of 26th Street and east of Cleveland Avenue.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as information is confirmed.