Police seek thief in camo gloves, olive drab mask in armed robbery in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Brookings are looking for the man who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday morning.

According to the police department, a man entered Newman’s Convenience Store around 6 a.m. and demanded money from an employee. The suspect fled the scene after he received an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the employee was not injured and the public is not in danger.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 5-foot-7 and a thinner build. He was wearing black jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt and camo gloves. Authorities say he had an olive drab cloth covering his face.

If you have any information on the crime, contact the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113. If you would like to remain anonymous, please submit your tip by contacting the Brookings Area Crime Stoppers at 605-692-STOP (7867) or through the P3TIPS app.