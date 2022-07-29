SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was seen attempting to open doors to cars and residences in southeast Sioux Falls throughout the week of July 23-29.

Image of suspect provided by police

Police say the individual has been reported to have been seen in the area north of 49th Street between Cliff Avenue and Bahnson Avenue, extending to the boundaries of Tuthill Park and Pasley Park.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact police at either 605-367-7000 or through Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or through the P3 app.