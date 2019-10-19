Police seek motive in shooting on Minnesota reservation

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) – Authorities are looking for a motive in a shooting that wounded a man attending a funeral on an American Indian reservation in northern Minnesota.

Police say the 45-year-old Minneapolis man was shot in the head during the funeral Friday on the Fond du Lac Band reservation. The man was released from a hospital that night.

A 28-year-old man, also from Minneapolis, was arrested. Police say funeral-goers restrained the suspect before police took him into custody.

Police say the suspect and the victim apparently knew each other. A rifle was recovered.

The shooting happened in a Head Start building gymnasium. The shooting prompted a lockdown at tribal offices and a school.

The band is offering spiritual healing and emotional health support at Fond du Lac Ojibwe School this weekend.

