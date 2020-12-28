Police seek more information on burglary, beating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. ( KELO) — A weekend and a holiday break resulted in what Adam Petersen of the Sioux Falls Police Department called some interesting incident briefs today during the police briefing.

Petersen said at about 6:42 a.m. on Christmas Day officers responded to a man down incident and found a beaten and bloodied man in an apartment stairwell near 15th Street and Kennedy Avenue.

The man had life threatening injuries and could not be identified that day, Petersen said.

Police were eventually able to identify the victim who is still in the hospital, he said.

Police are looking for two males and two females involved in a burglary reported at 9:51 p.m Dec. 26 in an apartment near 57th Street and Marion Road, Petersen said.

The victim returned home from a convenience store through his patio door which he did not lock. Two males and two females entered the unlocked door, Petersen said. The four individuals had a handgun, he said.

The victim ran into a bedroom and barricaded the door. He called police and left the phone on speaker. When the victim told the intruders he called the police, they kicked at the door a second time and left the apartment.

One of the males is described as white, about 5’10” to 6’ with a thin build. He wore a black hoodie with the up.

One of the females was described as 5’10” tp 6’ with a heavy build. The second female was shorter with a heavy build and had black hair on one half of her head and purple hair on the other half, Petersen said.