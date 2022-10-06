UPDATED at 5:11 p.m. CT

Rapid City Police say Louis has been located safely.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said.

Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Call police at 605-394-4131 with information about his whereabouts.