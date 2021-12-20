Police seek help in weekend shooting in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking people to come forward with information about a weekend shooting that sent a person to the hospital.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Murcado for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Rapid City.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive. Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a fight between people who knew one another.

If you have information about this incident, you’re asked to call Rapid city police.