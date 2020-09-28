Police searching for two more suspects from Saturday night shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a weekend shooting that injured one person.

Officers say they were called to a bar early Saturday morning along the 2300 block of West Madison Street. Investigators say surveillance video shows a couple groups of people meeting outside the bar.

That’s when authorities say three people started shooting.

One person was shot four times, but they have non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Awad Ali on aggravated assault charges.

Officers also issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jemal Lyvan Douglas Jr.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the third shooter is.