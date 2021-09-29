Police searching for two men wanted in connection with assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is in jail and police are looking for two others following an assault outside a Sioux Falls apartment building.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a man and woman inside the apartment heard two men banging on the door trying to get in.

The victims went out the back door of the building, where they ran into the suspects.

Police say one man had a bat and started hitting the man from inside the apartment while the other pointed a gun at the victims.

“At some point, there was somebody else in the apartment complex that saw that they went over to help and the guy with the gun pointed it at this bystander that then backed away,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the two men left and got into a car with a third person. The victims recognized that man and police arrested him a short time later.

25-year-old Zane Kirkwood of Sioux Falls is charged as an accessory to aggravated assault.

Police are still working to identify the other two men. The victim who was hit with the bat had minor injuries.