Police searching for SUV involved in moped-car crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are trying to locate a car involved in a hit-and-run with a moped Saturday morning.
Sioux Falls emergency services were called to the intersection of W. 49th Street and S. Solberg Avenue around 9:38 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported crash. Authorities say a red Ford Escape struck a moped, injuring the moped driver. The moped driver was not wearing a helmet
The Ford Escape left the scene and police are working to locate the vehicle and driver.
Sioux Falls police are investigating the crash.