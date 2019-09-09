Police searching for suspect who rammed patrol car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still searching for a suspect, who rammed a patrol car around 3 a.m. Saturday morning near Washington High School.

Authorities say a woman contacted police about a man in her driveway. Police believe the woman was an ex-girlfriend of the suspect and she believed he may have a gun.

When police arrived at the home near Stewart Drive and Ronning Drive, the suspect took off at a high rate speed after ramming a patrol car. After a short pursuit, police terminated the chase.

There were no injuries and police are still investigating.