Police searching for suspect that stole a truck in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are searching for a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle case.

Authorities say Monday night a man was monitoring his truck as it was warming up outside.

The victim told police a car pulled up and one of the people inside reportedly drove off with his truck.

But before the suspect could get away, the victim grabbed onto the bumper and got into the truck bed.

“The suspect hit a tree. The victim thought he did this intentionally to try to get him off of the bumper. And then they started driving again and at some point the victim decided it was a bad idea to be in the bed of the pickup, so he was able to jump out and didn’t get hurt,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Police say the suspect hit another tree and ran away.

Investigators believe there may have been a few surveillance cameras in the area.