Police searching for suspect involved in gas station assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an assault at a gas station where a gun was fired.

It happened just before 5 Thursday morning near 6th and Cleveland.

The victim was outside and told police there was another man on a four-wheeler driving recklessly in the parking lot.

He confronted him… and the man on the 4-wheeler said he was going to go get a gun. He left and came back a short time later with a gun.

“The victim blocked it, blocked the arm of the suspect and when that happened the gun discharged,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say no injuries were reported. The suspect took off after the gun was fired. Police are still trying to identify him.

He is described as a black man, about 6-foot-2, in his 20’s with a medium build.