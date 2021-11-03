Police searching for suspect in Happy Jacks Casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a robbery at a casino.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the robbery happened at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at Happy Jacks Casino, near South Louise Avenue.

Clemens says a man went into the casino, gave a note to an employee, took the cash and left.

The man didn’t show a weapon to the employee. The suspect is described as a white man, 5’10” and he was wearing a red flannel jacket.

Authorities are working on getting surveillance footage from the casino.