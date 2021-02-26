UPDATE: Police locate stolen vehicle with service dog inside

As of 8:51 p.m. the Sioux Falls Police Department tweeted that the vehicle and Xeda were found safe in Iowa.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle with a dog inside.

The white 2011 Buick Lacrosse was stolen Friday evening near 10th street and Bahnson Avenue. A German Shepherd service dog named Xeda was in the vehicle when it was taken. The Buick has a South Dakota license plate.

Police are asking you to call 605-367-700 if you see the car or the dog.