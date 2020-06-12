Police searching for robbery suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are searching for a man wanted for robbery Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, a 20-year-old woman was walking near Burnside Street and West Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday when a man came up to her and started to talk with her. The man tried to tell the woman to come to his apartment and when she took off running, he chased after her.

While running, he grabbed her coat and she was able to slip out of it, police said. She then entered a nearby business and the business owner told the suspect he’d call police.

Police say the suspect kept her coat and that’s why they are investigating a robbery.

The suspect was described as a black man, 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

Police will be looking at some surveillance video for more details.