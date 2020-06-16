Police searching for missing woman

Angela Armstrong has been missing since June 3, nearly two weeks.

Detectives are currently still working the case and have been working closely with family and community members. Police are looking for her, as well as her 2017 Chevy Traverse.

“The detective that is assigned to that I actually had a chance to speak with this morning. He is following up on some more things within the community and we’re still asking for anyone with tips at all to contact us directly at the police department or to contact Crime Stoppers,” Sgt. Robert Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say that the disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time.