RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

13-year-old Luta Alonna Arapahoe was reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in the 900 block of Explorer Street wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. Police say Luta is 5’4″ and approximately 150 lbs.

MISSING TEEN: Police are currently seeking the public's help to locate 13-year-old Luta Alonna Arapahoe. Police have been working to locate her since she was reported missing this morning. pic.twitter.com/OVtMmGbE1E — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) June 19, 2021

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact police at 605-394-4131.