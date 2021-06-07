UPDATE: Police find missing 12-year-old girl in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– As of 11:26 a.m. CT, Rapid City Police say they have located the missing girl and she is safe.

Police are currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Loreina Shaw.

Shaw was last seen at around 8:20 Monday morning in the 300 block of Curtis Street in Rapid City. She is described as a Native American female, 5’3″, 100 lbs, brown eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, blue pants and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about Shaw’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.