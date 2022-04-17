RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Rapid City Police say Dominick Stands has been reported in numerous locations since he was reported missing Sunday morning.

He was last seen in the unit block of Quincy Street wearing a black baseball cap with white “NY” letters, a black hooded sweatshirt with “Solo” on the front, black pants and red and black Nike Air Jordans.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.