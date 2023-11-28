SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a car thief who struck an employee at a Sioux Falls dealership and took off.

Police say the thief stopped by the business at 12th Street and Euclid Avenue on Monday afternoon.

He was test-driving a 2006 Chevy Impala when he struck the worker who landed on the hood and rolled off of the car.

The employee went to the hospital with leg and hip injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the driver and the stolen Impala.