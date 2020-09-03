Police searching for man wanted for stabbing, burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A standoff with Sioux Falls police started with reports of a stabbing

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of West 12th Street and South Grange Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Responding officers found the vehicle with the suspects and chased the vehicle until it crashed into a railroad crossing sign near the intersection of 9th Street and Western Avenue.

The suspects ran into a nearby residence. The people already inside the home left as the suspects entered. The SWAT Team was called to the home because the suspects were believed to be armed.

The home was searched but the suspects were not located. Police have identified a person of interest — Jerius Josiah Swifteagle — in the stabbing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.