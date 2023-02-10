SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit.

Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen at the beginning of February. The man didn’t stop the car, instead pulling away at a high speed.

“At some point they ended up terminating the pursuit just because the speeds were getting to be very high speeds,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the pursuit started near north 60th street and Minnesota Avenue and ended near North 54th street and Cliff Avenue. The man was not caught and police are still looking for him.