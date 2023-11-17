SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 2-year-old girl is back safe with her mother in Sioux Falls after an apparent kidnapping.

Police say a man took his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child and left Minnehaha County.

Officers were able to locate the child, but the suspect was not found or arrested.

Despite the kidnapping, an Amber Alert was not issued by the state office in Pierre.

“There’s very specific criteria that has to be met. I don’t have enough information at this point in time to know if we had all of that information or that criteria,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says factors like vehicle information and the time frame involved play a role in whether or not an amber alert is issued.